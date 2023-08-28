Reactions After NLC Said 5 Trailer Loads Of Rice Per State Is 5 Cups Per Ward & 1 ‘Mudu’ Per Street

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, under the leadership of Joe Ajaero has reacted to the parliatives that the federal government gave out to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal

Recall that the federal government, a few days ago, announced the release of parliatives to each of the 36 states in the country including the federal capital territory

The federal government stated that the parliatives were released to reduce the pain after the fuel subsidy was removed

However, after the federal government announced the release of the parliatives, many Nigerians have stated their views on the matter

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has reacted to the new development from the FG. The Union said that 5 trailer loads of rice per state equals 5 cups per ward and one mudu per street

The post read ; “5 trailer loads of rice per state equals 5 cup per ward and one mudu per street”

What do you have to say about this post?

