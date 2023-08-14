Reactions After LP Chieftain Revealed That Obi Once Appointed King Of Okpe As Anambra University VC

The labour party governorship candidate in Delta state, Ken Pela has revealed that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi once appointed the Orodje of Okpe in Delta state, as the Vice Chancellor of Anambra state University

The labour party governorship candidate made the revelation while speaking about peter Obi’s presence in the state on Sunday

It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state was in the state to attend a Thanksgiving Service after which he proceeded to the palace of the king to pay him a courtsey visit

In a post that ken pela shared on his verified Twitter page, he said that when Peter Obi was the governor of Anambra state, he appointed the King as the Vice Chancellor of Anambra state university

Kindly checkout some pictures that were taken after Peter Obi visited the king

Below are some of the reactions that trailed the post made by the labour party Chieftain

