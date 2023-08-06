NEWS

Reactions After Labor Party Chieftain Nana Sani Kazaure Shared A Quote By American Rapper, 2Pac

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

One of the chieftains of the labour party and a member of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Nana Sani Kazaure has shared one of the quotes from late Musician, 2 Pac

The labour party chieftain took to her official Twitter page on Saturday to share the quote that speaks about having money for war but not having money to feed the poor

It is no longer news that Nana Sani Kazaure is one of the labour party Chieftains that has consistently shared her thoughts over the current situations of the nation

She made the post while trying to react to the way things are in the country currently

However, after she made the post, there have been several reactions from social media users

In the quote that she posted, the Musician said

” They have money for war, but they can’t feed the poor “

Kindly checkout the post that she made below

However, since she made the post, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few below

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Real Madrid line up Vlahovic move, Man Utd plot Sofyan Amrabat talks

19 mins ago

Let Wike Try What He Did In PDP In APC Let’s See What Would Happen, He Knows Man Pass Man -Momodu

1 hour ago

Christians should not have mercy on their enemies and the evil powers they operate with–Dr. Olukoya

2 hours ago

I Have Made A Broadcast Already So I Won’t Go Through The Question Of Subsidy Anymore – Bola Tinubu

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button