Reactions After Keyamo Revelaed The Reason Why He Visited FCT Minister, Wike In Abuja

The minister of Ation, Festus keyamo has stated that he visited the minister of the federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesome Wike at his office in Abuja

The former minister of state for labor and employment made the revelation through a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Thursday

It is no longer news that both Wike and Keyamo were nominated by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a ministerial role after which they proceeded to the National Assembly for their screening exercise and they were cleared

It would be recalled that the both of them were among the ministers that were sworn in recently after which they began acting in their respective offices accordingly

Keyamo, in a post that he shared on his page said that he visited Wike so as to jointly resolve issues involving their ministries

Kindly read his full post below

Below are some of the reactions from social media users

Bodeblogs (

)