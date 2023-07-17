Reactions After GRV Said The Nigeria Judiciary Should Be Kept In Prayers Over The Next 2-3 Weeks
The Lagos state labor party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor has stated that that the Nigerian Judiciary should be kept in prayers over the next two to three weeks
It is no longer news that the labour party Lagos state governorship candidate is currently at the Lagos state governship election tribunal challenging the outcome of the governship election that went down in the state on March 18
It would be recalled that the independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, announced Gov Babajide Sanwo Olu has the winner of the election after he polled more votes than the others
After the election, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor stormed the court and the matter is currently ongoing
In a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page, he said that Nigerians should keep the Judiciary in their prayers in the next two to three weeks
