Reactions After Farotimi Said The Tragedy Among Nigerians Is Inability To Unite & Grab The Country

One of the Chieftains of the Labour Party, LP and member of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has stated that the inability of the citizens of Nigeria to unite as one and take back the country is the only tragedy

The labour party chieftain was speaking with one of his followers online when he made the statement

In the post that he made on his official Twitter page, he said the tragedy of Nigerians is the inability of everyone to recognize a common interest and be united together

He said that the country is up for grabs and the only class that has identified Its common interest is the one that is benefiting

According to him, the tragedy is not being able to unite so as to be able to grab power from the back

Kindly read his full post below

However, since he made the statement, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from social media users below

Bodeblogs (

)