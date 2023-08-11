Reactions After Farotimi Revealed Why The Nigerian Revolution Will Begin In The Northern Nigerian
Human Rights lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the labour party presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has stated that the Nigerian revolution that has been spoken about for a long time now would definitely begin from the north
The OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council spokesperson took to his official Twitter page to make the statement while responding to a statement made by one of his followers
It is no longer news that the lawyer is one of many Nigerians that has always been sharing his opinion on vital issues in the country
In his latest post, he said the revolution will begin from the north. Stating his reason, he said the duty of the conscious is to make sure that the region isn’t lost to poverty driven violence therefore using religious extremism in the region
