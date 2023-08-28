NEWS

Reactions After Fani-Kayode Told His Followers To Listen To Shahid Bolsen Speaking About The West

Former minister of Ation and a member of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign spokesperson, Femi Fani-Kayode has shared video of Shahid Bolsen Speaking about the The western countries

The All Progressive Congress chieftain took to his verified Twitter page on Monday to share the video of Bolsen Speaking about the western nations and told his followers to listen to him

In the video that he shared, Shahid Bolsen could be heard saying that the western nations are ready to take credit when good things are spoken about them but when their attrocities and shortcomings are mentioned, they refuse to take responsibility

Fani Kayode, after sharing the video said that Shahid Bolsen made a brilliant contribution

However, after he made the post, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from some of his followers who commented below

What are your thoughts on this article?

