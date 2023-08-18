NEWS

Reactions After Ezekwesili Said #AllEyesOnJudiciary Is The Best Thing That Has Happened To Judiciary

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

Former minster of education and Chairman of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has stated that one of the best things that has happened to the judiciary is the viral statement #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary

Recall that the statement surfaced as a result of the presidential election petition court case that has been ongoing for a while

The statement become more popular after all the legal representatives adopted their final written address at the presidential election petition court. However, what many Nigerians are waiting for is the final judgement from the court

Speaking about the statement, the Chairman of World Trade Organization ,WTO, said one of the best things that has happened to the judiciary which is the third arm of the government is #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary.

She said she currently has her eyes on the judiciary and she’s happy that so many people do as well

See her post her

See some of the reactions from people here

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

In Nigeria, The Rule Of Law Has Eyes, It Fears The Powerful, The Connected & The Rich-Okutepa Claims

7 mins ago

Comic Actor, Ijebuu Shares Adorable Photos Of His Beautiful Daughter To Celebrate Her Birthday

9 mins ago

Ken Pela reacts after he saw Obi’s old video telling Nigerians to vote him

21 mins ago

‘I’m Not Against Gov. Otti’s Purchase Of Toyota-branded Vans For His Security’ – Innocent Chukwuma

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button