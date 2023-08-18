Reactions After Ezekwesili Said #AllEyesOnJudiciary Is The Best Thing That Has Happened To Judiciary

Former minster of education and Chairman of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has stated that one of the best things that has happened to the judiciary is the viral statement #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary

Recall that the statement surfaced as a result of the presidential election petition court case that has been ongoing for a while

The statement become more popular after all the legal representatives adopted their final written address at the presidential election petition court. However, what many Nigerians are waiting for is the final judgement from the court

Speaking about the statement, the Chairman of World Trade Organization ,WTO, said one of the best things that has happened to the judiciary which is the third arm of the government is #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary.

She said she currently has her eyes on the judiciary and she’s happy that so many people do as well

