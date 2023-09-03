NEWS

Reactions After El-Rufai Shared Abraham Lincoln’s Quote About What A Govt Should Do For The People

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

All Progressive Congress, APC Chieftain and former governor of kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has shared one of the quotes of the 16th president of USA, Abraham Lincoln about what a government should do for Its people

The All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain took to his verified Twitter page to share the quote of the former president of USA and there have been several reactions from social media users

According to the post that he shared on his page, a government should do to the people, whatever they need to have done but can’t do for themselves

Nasir El-Rufai shared Abraham Lincoln’s Quote saying ” The legitimate objective of government is to do for a community of people whatever they need to have done, but can’t do for themselves”

The statement has however, generated lots of reactions from online users

Kindly see the post below

Below are some of the reactions from social media users

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

President Tinubu Has Nothing He Wants To Do In The Next Six Months’ – Ex-Minister Umaru Dembo

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Armed attacks: UNICAL students flee campus; He’s in lawful custody’ — police confirm arrest of publisher’s brother after petition by Fashola

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Outcome of LG polls shows PDP dominance in Edo – Obaseki; EPL: Salah, others shine as Liverpool put three past Villa

22 mins ago

Since 1999, nobody has come into power through an opposition party in Cross River State—Obong Obla.

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button