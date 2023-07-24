NEWS

Reactions After Davido Allegedly Deletes Music Video Of People Praying Like Muslims And Dancing

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

There have been diverse reactions on social media after the popular Afrobeat singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido allegedly deleted viral video of people praying like Muslims and dancing.

Two days ago, Davido took to his Twitter handle to post music video of his new signee Olori Lagos, in the video, people were dressed like Muslims, praying like Muslims and dancing. Davido Muslim fans tackled him for posting such a video and has asked him to pull the video down or they cancel him for life.

Few hours ago, it was revealed that Davido finally bowed to pressure and had allegedly deleted the video, after the news got to the media, people have been reacting, some said he shouldn’t have deleted it, while some applauded him for deleting the video. What are your thoughts on this, drop what you think below.

See how people reacted after it was allegedly deleted.

Gist_Plug (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:N30,000 minimum wage is criminal, I pay my cleaner N60,000 – Oshiomhole; Insecurity: Nigeria’ll Overcome Challenges–CDS

4 mins ago

Dangote, Uzodimma, Otti, Pantami, Sawo-Olu, VP & El-Rufia Attend Gov. Zulum Son’s Marriage (PHOTOS)

14 mins ago

We have already seen a case where the president used gun to threaten the party chairman to resign–Modibo

28 mins ago

Boko Haram, IPOB, ESN are afraid of Lagbaja, says El-Rufai

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button