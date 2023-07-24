Reactions After Davido Allegedly Deletes Music Video Of People Praying Like Muslims And Dancing

There have been diverse reactions on social media after the popular Afrobeat singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido allegedly deleted viral video of people praying like Muslims and dancing.

Two days ago, Davido took to his Twitter handle to post music video of his new signee Olori Lagos, in the video, people were dressed like Muslims, praying like Muslims and dancing. Davido Muslim fans tackled him for posting such a video and has asked him to pull the video down or they cancel him for life.

Few hours ago, it was revealed that Davido finally bowed to pressure and had allegedly deleted the video, after the news got to the media, people have been reacting, some said he shouldn’t have deleted it, while some applauded him for deleting the video. What are your thoughts on this, drop what you think below.

See how people reacted after it was allegedly deleted.

