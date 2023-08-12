Reactions After Bukayo Saka Scored Stoning Goal Against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal welcome Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium for their EPL clash as Bukayo Saka delivered a stunning goal during the match against Nottingham Forest.

Saka, a talented young player for Arsenal, showcased his exceptional skill and composure as he found the back of the net with an incredible strike. Bukayo Saka scampers inside from the right along the edge of the Forest penalty area with the ball at his feet. His whipped effort looks to be fizzing wide of the far upright but curls just inside the post, giving Matt Turner no chance of keeping it out.

This goal not only left fans and spectators amazed, but it also sparked a wave of reactions among football enthusiasts, highlighting the impact and significance of Saka’s achievement.

Screen shot of comments

Having defied the expectations of most fans and neutral observers last season, only to come up short in the title race and get accused of being “bottlers”, Arsenal kick off the new campaign against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

Source:

Daxmansport (

)