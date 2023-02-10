Reactions After Buhari’s Aide, Femi Adesina Said He Has Been Spending N20,000 For One Week

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions have continued to trail a statement credited to the special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina over naira scarcity.

The aide, in his article titled: “Living on a shoestring budget”, published on Thursday claimed that he has been spending the sum of twenty thousand nairas, (N20,000) for one week. This is contained in a report published by the vanguard.

The spokesperson who narrated how he has been surviving amidst scarcity of the naira however cautioned Nigerians who attack banks, loot shops and engage in civil disobedience to desist forthwith.

He further warned them not to take laws into their hands, noting that with time naira will be surplus in the country.

On the 23rd of November 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the newly redesigned naira notes after which he gave January 31, 2023, as the deadline for receiving the old notes as legal tender.

Although the president had earlier this week extended the deadline to the 7th of February, with the CBN agreeing to go beyond the 17th of February, Nigerians are not finding it easy to get the new or old notes. And the development has sparked protests in some states in recent days.

