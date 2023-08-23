Reactions After BAT Told Ministers That They Have To Do The Job To Meet Expections Of All Nigerians

The president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that all the newly appointed ministers have to do their job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians

This president made the statement in a post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday

Recall that the president assigned portfolios to the ministers a few days ago after which they were inaugurated into office

It is no news that there have been several reactions after the inaugural exercise of the new ministers went down

However, in a new post that was made by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he said that the entire nation is watching everyone of them as they navigate the vehicle of the nation. He said they must hold each other accountable and they have the job to meet the expectations of Nigeria

