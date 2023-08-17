Reactions After Bashir Said FG Has Announced N5B Palliatives To Each Of The 36 States And The FCT

Bashir Ahmad, an all Progressive Congress, APC chieftain and aide to fomer president, Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the federal government has announced the distribution of N5 Billion naira palliatives to each of the 36 states and the federal capital territory

Bashir Ahmad, In a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page said that the fund was given to the states in other to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy

It would be recalled that some weeks ago, the federal government had budgeted some funds to be used to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal

According to NAIJA NEWS, the federal government, under the leadership of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has now announced the release of N5 Billion naira each to all the states

Bashir Ahmad, on his page, shared the report and there have been several reactions

Kindly see his post

Below are some of the reactions from social media users

Bodeblogs (

)