Reactions After Bashir Said FG Has Announced N5B Palliatives To Each Of The 36 States And The FCT

Bashir Ahmad, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed that the federal government has announced that it will provide N5 billion in palliatives to each of the 36 states and the federal capital territory. In a post that he uploaded on his verified Twitter page, Bashir Ahmad stated that the amount was handed to the states in order to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy.

It is important to keep in mind that a number of weeks ago, the federal government included in its budget some money that was intended to be used to cushion the effect of the loss of the subsidy.

