Reactions After Bashir Ahmad Said He Has Stayed In CR7’s Hotel In Morocco & That It Is Very Nice

There have been several reactions after Bashir Ahmad, an aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed that he has stayed in the hotel of former Manchester united player, Cristiano Ronaldo before

The All Progressive Congress chieftain was reacting to a report revealing the latest achievement of the hotel when he made the revelation

According to African Facts Zone, Cristiano Ronaldo’s hotel popularly known as Pestana CR7 hotel that is located in Morocco was named as Africa’s Best new hotel

The hotel won the award at the 2022 World Travels Award and there have been several reactions

However, after seeing the post, Bashir Ahmad reacted saying that he has stayed in the hotel before and that it is very nice

Kindly checkout his reaction below

However, after he made the statement on his verified Twitter page,there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from some of these who commented below

What are your thoughts on this article

Bodeblogs (

)