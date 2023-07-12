Reactions after Atiku was pictured with new NSA, Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja

Social media platforms are buzzing with reactions from Nigerians as photos of former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the new National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, surfaced online. Atiku, who is also the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shared these pictures on his verified Twitter page.

The event they were attending was the Janazah prayer for the late wife of Alhaji Dahiru Bobo at the Central Mosque in Abuja. Atiku expressed his condolences to the family and prayed for the departed soul.

Nuhu Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), hails from Atiku’s home state of Adamawa. This connection has further sparked interest and speculation among Nigerians, leading to various reactions from Atiku’s fans and a wide range of followers on social media.

The presence of these two prominent figures at the same event has ignited discussions and debates about their political affiliations and potential implications for the upcoming 2023 presidential elections. Given Atiku’s presidential aspirations and Ribadu’s role as the National Security Adviser, the sighting of the two together has captured the attention of the Nigerian public.

Social media users have taken to different platforms to express their opinions, with some praising the alliance between Atiku and Ribadu, seeing it as a positive development for the PDP and a potential boost to Atiku’s presidential campaign. Others, however, remain skeptical and question the motives behind their association, highlighting concerns about Ribadu’s previous role in the EFCC and its implications for Atiku’s credibility.

As the photos continue to circulate on social media, the reactions and speculations surrounding the meeting between Atiku Abubakar and Nuhu Ribadu persist. Nigerians are eagerly following these developments and eagerly awaiting any further information that may shed light on the nature of their relationship and its potential impact on the political landscape in the lead-up to the 2023 elections.

