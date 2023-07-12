NEWS

Reactions after Atiku was pictured with new NSA, Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 377 1 minute read

Social media platforms are buzzing with reactions from Nigerians as photos of former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the new National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, surfaced online. Atiku, who is also the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shared these pictures on his verified Twitter page.

The event they were attending was the Janazah prayer for the late wife of Alhaji Dahiru Bobo at the Central Mosque in Abuja. Atiku expressed his condolences to the family and prayed for the departed soul.

Nuhu Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), hails from Atiku’s home state of Adamawa. This connection has further sparked interest and speculation among Nigerians, leading to various reactions from Atiku’s fans and a wide range of followers on social media.

The presence of these two prominent figures at the same event has ignited discussions and debates about their political affiliations and potential implications for the upcoming 2023 presidential elections. Given Atiku’s presidential aspirations and Ribadu’s role as the National Security Adviser, the sighting of the two together has captured the attention of the Nigerian public.

Social media users have taken to different platforms to express their opinions, with some praising the alliance between Atiku and Ribadu, seeing it as a positive development for the PDP and a potential boost to Atiku’s presidential campaign. Others, however, remain skeptical and question the motives behind their association, highlighting concerns about Ribadu’s previous role in the EFCC and its implications for Atiku’s credibility.

As the photos continue to circulate on social media, the reactions and speculations surrounding the meeting between Atiku Abubakar and Nuhu Ribadu persist. Nigerians are eagerly following these developments and eagerly awaiting any further information that may shed light on the nature of their relationship and its potential impact on the political landscape in the lead-up to the 2023 elections.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 377 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today Headlines: Presidential tribunal reserves judgement on APM’s case against Tinubu, Amaechi Doesn’t merit Rivers Mini Slot- Tony Okocha

5 mins ago

Unique And Beautiful Native Styles For Mothers To Rock To Parties

7 mins ago

Sowore dismisses Tinubu’s N53 per day palliative for 12 million Nigerians as “renewed shege”

12 mins ago

Palliative: N8000 times 6months is N48000 that can barely buy the ‘poor’ people 1bag of rice- Chuks Akunna

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button