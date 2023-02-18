Reactions After Atiku Said He Was Proud Of Arsenal’s Victory Over Aston Villa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has got social media users talking after revealing the club he supports and stating how proud he was over their victory. The PDP candidate showed that aside from being a politician, he’s also a sport lover.

While reacting to Arsenal’s victory over Aston Villa, Atiku said “What a hard-fought and deserving victory. Even though I couldn’t watch the game, I’m particularly proud of this victory by Arsenal”

Atiku’s tweet was met with a lot of reactions as social media users to his comment section to share the opinion.

The election is coming up in a week time and the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar is one of the top candidates. The candidates have intensified their campaigning efforts as we edge closer to the election but despite having a campaign today, Atiku still found the time to support his club.

