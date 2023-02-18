NEWS

Reactions After Atiku Said He Was Proud Of Arsenal’s Victory Over Aston Villa

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has got social media users talking after revealing the club he supports and stating how proud he was over their victory. The PDP candidate showed that aside from being a politician, he’s also a sport lover.

While reacting to Arsenal’s victory over Aston Villa, Atiku said “What a hard-fought and deserving victory. Even though I couldn’t watch the game, I’m particularly proud of this victory by Arsenal”

Atiku’s tweet was met with a lot of reactions as social media users to his comment section to share the opinion.

Check out screenshots of some of the reactions below

The election is coming up in a week time and the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar is one of the top candidates. The candidates have intensified their campaigning efforts as we edge closer to the election but despite having a campaign today, Atiku still found the time to support his club.

