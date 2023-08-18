NEWS

Reactions After Alex Otti’s Aide Shared Before & After Photos Of A Road In Abia State

It’s no longer news that the governorship election that took place in March, saw the emergence of a new governor in Abia state in that of Labour’s Party, Alex Otti. And after that, there have been various questions about whether he would be able to perform given how bad the state was left at.

In the wake of that, especially since it was just months into Alex Otti’s administration, his Deputy Chief of Staff, Nedu Ekeke, shared a before and after picture showing what one of the roads in the state had become. Alex Otti’s Deputy Chief of Staff, while sharing the picture, tweeted with the caption “Just two months into the Alex Otti administration, see what has become of Cemetery Road, Aba. 

We call it “before” and “after”.

Checkout the photo below as shared by Alex Otti, Deputy Chief of Staff.

After the photo emerged online, here are some reactions that trailed it below.

What do you make of this? Drop your comments below 

