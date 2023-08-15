Reactions After Ahmed Shared PMB’s Statement About Separating Looters From Hardworking Nigerians
One of the chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bashir Ahmad has shared a report of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari speaking about Nigeria separating Looters from Hardworking Nigerians so that the next generation won’t be misled
According to the report which was made by NIGERIA STORIES, the former president, while speaking said that there is the need for the country to make sure that those that are looting the country are separated from the hardworking Nigerians
Stating his reason, the former president said if that is done, the next generation won’t have the orientation that looting is better than being hardworking
The ex president said that until that is done, the nation may not move forward
However, the aide to the former president has now shared the statement.
Kindly see his post below
However, there have been several reactions that have trailed the ex president’s statement
Kindly read a few below
Bodeblogs (
)