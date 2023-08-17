Reactions After Abia Gov, Alex Otti Visited A Farm Owned By Prof Opara In Nasarawa State

Alex Otti, the new governor of Abia state, has said that he visited a farm in Nasarawa state.

The Abia Governor posted about his trip on his verified twitter handle on Thursday.

He claimed in the post he uploaded on his page that Professor John Opara, the former executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, is the owner of the property in Nasarawa state.

He claimed to have left for the property on Wednesday.

His article went viral online and has generated a lot of discussion.

Remember that the governor was one of the several governors who took office on May 29 and that since then, he has been working on projects for the state.

Otti said that he praised the professor’s concept and discussed a prospective collaboration with the Abia state government.

Click here to see the article he posted on his Facebook.

See some of the comments here

Jahpedia (

)