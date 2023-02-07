Reaction Trails Peter Obi’s Arrival In Kwara For Presidential Campaign.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, have arrived in Kwara to seek support for the Obi-Datti ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election, which is scheduled for February 25th this year. Peter Obi announced this on his verified Twitter account on Monday.

In a video posted by a Twitter user, the youths of Kwara state were capture dancing. They expressed their joy towards Peter Obi, as he stormed Kwara.

However, Peter Obi was highly welcomed by the people of Kwara state. He also promised the people of Kwara state that he will make Nigeria a great nation if he becomes the next president of the country.

