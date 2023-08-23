Reaction trails BAT statement telling the ministers they have to work to meet expectations Nigerians

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized the imperative for the recently appointed ministers to effectively fulfill their roles and align with the aspirations of the Nigerian populace. This call was articulated in a message shared on his official Twitter account last Tuesday.

Following the recent allocation of portfolios to the ministers, which was succeeded by their formal induction into office, diverse reactions have surfaced in response to this significant development.

In a recent communication, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu underscored the profound scrutiny under which each minister’s performance will be placed. He stressed the necessity for mutual accountability among the ministers, presenting the analogy of navigating the nation’s course like steering a vehicle. The president further mandated them to collectively bear the responsibility of exceeding the nation’s expectations.

In his online statement, President Tinubu’s message reiterated the vigilance of the entire nation, highlighting the collective responsibility of the ministers in steering the country’s progress. He conveyed the expectation for an earnest commitment from each minister to ensure that their duties are executed with diligence and that they remain steadfast in fulfilling the nation’s hopes.

