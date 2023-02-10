This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reaction trails after Obi said he has enough money for himself & family, but not for Others

After his campaign rally in Abuja, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, travelled down to Lagos to meet with some of Nigeria’s top celebrities in Ikoyi, Lagos, as part of his ongoing campaign to become the country’s next president ahead of the key February election. Frank Edoho, Kachi, the Psquare brothers, and other well-known entertainers were among those present at the engagement.

Speaking to them, Peter Obi said that when he went to Anambra state to run for governor, he told the populace that if he took a cup from Anambra state that didn’t belong to him, God should punish him and his family. However, people responded by telling him not to say that.

Peter Obi continued by saying that he does it because he has enough money and has no need to steal from the government because God has provided for all of his needs, and if anything goes wrong, he will be able to leave for the rest of his life, not just for himself but also for his family.

Peter Obi however continued, saying he might not have enough for other people, but he has enough for himself and his family. The Nigerian performers who were present at the event noticed that and, in response, they all started laughing and cheering for Peter Obi.

