NEWS

Reaction As Tinubu Pockets His Hand During National Anthem Recitation At The Peace Accord Signing.

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reaction As Tinubu Pockets His Hand During National Anthem Recitation At The Peace Accord Signing.

It’s no longer news that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally met one of his opponents from the labor party, Peter Obi, and this picture has already got a lot of people talking.

There might be another one that will go viral in the next few hours as Bola Ahmed Tinubu was spotted to be pocketing his hand during the national anthem recitation at the peace accord signing, it was seen that Peter Obi and Omoyele are doing the right thing by putting their hand on their chest as all Nigerians are being taught to do during the national anthem recitation.

This has got a lot of people talking about why this is happening to Tinubu a few days after he raised his hands during the national anthem recitation and you might be interested in seeing what they are saying about it.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that such things shouldn’t be happening frequently to notable figures in Nigerian politics?

Content created and supplied by: TeamCeleb (via 50minds
News )

#Reaction #Tinubu #Pockets #Hand #National #Anthem #Recitation #Peace #Accord #SigningReaction As Tinubu Pockets His Hand During National Anthem Recitation At The Peace Accord Signing. Publish on 2023-02-23 09:59:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Labour Party Senatorial Candidate Gunned Down 48 Hours To Election

8 mins ago

The Moment APC Youth Leader Was Stopped By CNN Reporter When He Alleged Peter Obi Trafficked Drugs

15 mins ago

Sowore reveals what Tinubu said when Buhari said he would ensure free and fair election yesterday

18 mins ago

What Tinubu said when they displayed Peter Obi on the screen yesterday- Sowore reveals

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button