Reaction As Tinubu Pockets His Hand During National Anthem Recitation At The Peace Accord Signing.

It’s no longer news that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally met one of his opponents from the labor party, Peter Obi, and this picture has already got a lot of people talking.

There might be another one that will go viral in the next few hours as Bola Ahmed Tinubu was spotted to be pocketing his hand during the national anthem recitation at the peace accord signing, it was seen that Peter Obi and Omoyele are doing the right thing by putting their hand on their chest as all Nigerians are being taught to do during the national anthem recitation.

This has got a lot of people talking about why this is happening to Tinubu a few days after he raised his hands during the national anthem recitation and you might be interested in seeing what they are saying about it.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that such things shouldn’t be happening frequently to notable figures in Nigerian politics?

