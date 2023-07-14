Reaction as Shehu Sani says N8,000 palliative is ‘Almajirinization’ of Nigeria

Reaction trail as Senator Shehu Sani, former federal lawmaker of Nigeria, said in a tweet he released on his official Twitter account that, 8000 naira palliative, is ‘Almajirinization’ of Nigeria.

Recall that a report by The Guardian newspaper among other reputable media outlets, yesterday, reported that, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that 8000 naira will be paid to 12 million Nigerian families for 6 months to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal. And that’s why he wrote to senate seeking the approval of 800 million dollars palliative loan from the world bank.

“…Under the conditional cash transfer window of the program, the federal government of Nigeria will transfer the sum of 8000 naira a month to 12 million households for a period of 6 months with a multiplying effect on about 60 million individuals.”

Senator Sani who may have read the report said that, the 8000 naira palliative is Almajirinization of the country.

“8000 is Almajirinization of the country.”

As expected, the tweet generated lots of reactions,

“Goska02” wrote, “It’s inconsequential…the money should be used for something else.”

“UTD_VPG” wrote, “It’s actually better than nothing”

“IgbinosaOlaye” wrote, “Tinubu just gave what he has, and it’s an inch above what Buhari had”

