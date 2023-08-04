NEWS

Reaction As Nigeria’s D’Tigress Reaches Fourth Straight Ladies’ Afro Ball Final

Nigeria’s D’Tigress gotten a spot in the last of the 2023 Ladies’ Afro Ball Title in the wake of conquering the host country, Rwanda 79-48 and booking their position in the fourth continuous last.

Following the D’Tigress triumph over Rwanda and booking it’s place in a fourth back to back finals of the 2023 Ladies’ Afrobasket, the Nigerian Super Hawks has taken to virtual entertainment to compliment the Nigerian Ball women.

Super Birds of prey tweeted: “Congrats Women. Una to an extreme! Eyez on the award, we are behind you. Take off @DtigressNG Naija Young ladies”

This tweet from the Super Birds of prey of Nigeria complimenting the D’Tigress subsequent to arriving at the fourth continuous Finals of the Ladies Afro Ball Title has drawn in responses from Nigerians and virtual entertainment clients, as some have said Genuine perceives genuine, while some have expressed over to them on Monday.

Screen shot of comments

source: Twitter post

