Reaction As Labour Party Candidate Peter Obi Visits The Emir Of Zazzau In Zaria

The presidential election is just around the corner with the countdown remaining just five days for the legal citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to move to the polls in their bid to elect the next Commander in Chief Of The Armed Forces Of Nigeria.

Since this year, political campaigns had gone up in the air as the presidential candidates made effort to cover all the knocks and crannies of the country on others to gather support and make themselves known.

One of the most popular presidential candidates, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party has visited the Emir of Zazzau, in Zaria.

“Today, Dr. Datti and I called on HRH Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau, in Zaria. We greatly appreciated his warmth, candor, and hospitality.” Peter Obi tweeted.

Just a few minutes after Peter Obi posted the visit to his official Twitter handle to share the pictures he took with the Emir of Zaria alongside the people of Zaria, his supporters reacted positively.

