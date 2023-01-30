Reaction As Jigawa Hype man Calls Obi ‘The President Of Nigeria’ At The Palace Of The Emir Of Dutse

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Video currently circulating online has captured the moment the palace Hype man at the palace of the Emir of Dutse addressed the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi as the president of Nigeria

It is no longer news that Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed were in Jigawa state on Monday in continuation of their presidential campaign

After Storming the state, they held a Town Hall Meeting With Students and women in the state before proceeding further to pay homage to the traditional rulers in the state

They stormed the palace of the Emir of Dutse where they engaged the traditional rulers in a succinct discussion

However, before they engaged the traditional rulers in their discussion, the palace Hype man hyped Peter obi

In the viral video, he chanted some praises in his local dialect, and while doing that, he called him the president of Nigeria

This Palace Hype Man addressed HE Peter Obi as President 2023 👏👏#ObiDattiInJigawa #SaiObiDatti pic.twitter.com/Dxa2PEmzp2 — Pearls (@MissPearls) January 30, 2023

