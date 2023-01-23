This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reaction as Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team touch down Bayelsa

In continuation of the ongoing Presidential campaign rally, the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party and his campaign team touched down in Bayelsa. Therefore, reaction trails about the Mammoth crowd that welcomed the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Bayelsa.

However, Atiku who was the former Vice President of Nigeria under Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo touched down in Bayelsa for a Presidential campaign rally hosted in the Capital City.

Speaking on his verified Twitter handle, @atiku on Monday, Turaki Adamawa, Former vice President and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Twitted, Today.

It is a great thing to return to the Niger Delta through the Glory of All Lands for our Recover Nigeria mission. Bayelsa, here we come.

Therefore, Bayelsans, displaying their rich cultural heritage, welcomed the Presidential Campaign Rally. The campaign rally is happening Live in Ox Bow Lake Pavilion, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital. Atiku Abubakar will be expected to speak to the Mammoth crowd that welcomed him in Bayelsa state Capital.

Content created and supplied by: SnMedia (via 50minds

News )

#Reaction #Atiku #Abubakar #campaign #team #touch #BayelsaReaction as Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team touch down Bayelsa Publish on 2023-01-23 22:25:24