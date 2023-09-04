RCCG Pastor, Afolabi Olaoye Emerges The New Traditional Ruler Of Ogbomoso, Reveals what God Told him

Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, has officially given his approval for the appointment of Afolabi Olaoye as the new Soun-elect of Ogbomoso. This significant announcement was communicated through a statement issued by Olusegun Olayiwola, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, on a Saturday. The selection process for the new Soun was conducted meticulously and in accordance with legal procedures, demonstrating the state government’s dedication to preserving tradition and ensuring a seamless transition of leadership.

Governor Makinde, in his statement, extended his warm congratulations to Afolabi Olaoye on his elevation to the esteemed position that his forebears once held. This marks the commencement of a new era for Ogbomoso and its people. It’s essential to acknowledge that traditional leadership in Nigeria holds profound historical and cultural significance, and the Soun plays a central role in the local community.

Commissioner Olayiwola underscored the crucial role that the new Soun-elect will play in fostering unity and harmony among the people of Ogbomoso. Traditional rulers often serve as mediators, community leaders, and custodians of cultural heritage. Consequently, the residents of Ogbomoso must come together in support of Afolabi Olaoye and collaborate with him to ensure a successful reign.

Afolabi Olaoye’s lineage has deep roots in Ogbomoso’s history, as he is a descendant of the 9th Soun of Ogbomoso, the late Oba Laoye Orumogege from the Baiyewuwon ruling house of Aremo House, Ode-Aremo, Ogbomoso. His selection as the Soun-elect represents a continuation of a rich heritage that spans generations.

It’s worth noting that Afolabi Olaoye is not only a custodian of tradition but also a spiritual leader, serving as a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). His pastoral role at RCCG, Jesus House, Washington DC, United States of America, reflects his commitment to spiritual guidance and community development.

The transition to a new Soun follows the passing of the former monarch, Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III, in December 2021. His remarkable 48-year reign left a lasting legacy in Ogbomoso.

As Ogbomoso welcomes its new Soun, the community stands ready for a future that harmonizes tradition, spirituality, and progress under the leadership of Afolabi Olaoye. The aspiration is that his reign will bring about positive change and prosperity for the people of Ogbomoso, building upon the strong foundations laid by his predecessors.

