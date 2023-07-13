Rather Than Commit Suicide, I Will Sack Myself From Business – Femi Otedola

Femi Otedola is a busines man and a billionaire. According to report online, he alledgedly said that due to his playfulness, 93 percent of the diesel business which he had at his fingertips, has collapsed. He also said that he wanted committing suicide, but then the thoughts of his wife and kids halted the suicide moves.

Femi Otedola said that he built a massive empire, but destiny prevailed and the business collapsed. The 93 percent of diesel which he had at his fingertips, collapsed due his playful act. He went further to say that he will face reality and sack myself and the business. So, he took the action and sacked himself.

Source: The Cable

After sacking himself in the business, he decided to make Akin the CEO of the London office, and he was so impressed with the outcome and effectiveness of Akin around the business. Femi Otedola made a statement saying;

“Rather than commit suicide, he decided to sack himself from business”.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (

)