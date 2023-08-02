Rasmus Hojlund joins Manchester United after completing his medical tests

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that 20 year old Danish Striker, Rasmus Hojlund has completed his much anticipated move to Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the talented forward have joined Manchester United after completing his medical tests at Carrington few hours ago. He revealed this on his Official Facebook page a while ago and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to welcome the player to the theater of dreams.

Recall that few days ago, The Red Devil’s reached full agreement with Atalanta for the signing of the 20 year old Denmark International after several weeks of negotiations, and it’s absolutely amazing knowing that the player have finally completed his move to the theater of dreams, this is definitely a good news for all Man United supporters out there as they have waited so long for this.

Recall that few hours ago, Hojlund was spotted outside Carrington alongside his entourage to undergo his medical, he have now passed his medical tests and he’s expected to sign his contract within the next 24 hours. The Danish Striker will pen down a five year contract at the theater of dreams with an option to extend for a further year.

Manchester United have been linked with Rasmus Hojlund for the past couple of weeks now and it seems like they have finally gotten their man. Rasmus Hojlund is considered as one of the finest young talent in Europe, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to cement his place as a regular starter for both club and country. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)