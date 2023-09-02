Rasmus Hojlund in line to make Man Utd debut against Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is fit enough to start games again and could make his debut on Sunday against Arsenal.

The Denmark global finished an initial £64m transfer from Atalanta to the Red Devils lower back in August, however he arrived with a again damage the averted him from offering in the course of the early weeks of the brand new season.

Reports additionally cautioned that Hojlund’s harm may want to show to be in addition debilitating in years to come.

Ahead of this weekend’s experience to Premier League competitors Arsenal, Ten Hag advised a press convention that his new famous person striker is prepared to take to the pitch as a Man Utd participant for the primary time.

“Yes, he is had a great education week. Tomorrow we can have a very last education consultation however he is doing well, he is responding well,” Ten Hag said.

“So, yeah, he’s going to be to be had for Sunday’s game. I assume he is prepared to begin.”

Man Utd have been in determined want of a brand new centre ahead this summer time season having stumbled their manner the 2022/23 season with out a dependable option.

Cristiano Ronaldo tanked his manner out of the membership earlier than Christmas, at the same time as Anthony Martial has spent masses of time injured over the previous few years. Wout Weghorst joined on mortgage in January however ended up gambling maximum of his mins as an attacking midfielder instead.

Marcus Rashford has been tasked with beginning thru the center on numerous occasions – which include two times on the begin of this season – however he’s certainly a huge ahead and is nowhere close to as gifted while gambling as more than a few nine.

During pre-season, Jadon Sancho become utilised as a centre ahead, whilst Scott McTominay ended Man Utd’s starting day win in opposition to Wolves up top.

