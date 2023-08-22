Rashford as a striker: Why his new role will continue to hurt Man United and affect their season

Manchester United started the season with optimistic aspirations after a successful pre-season. However, just two games into the season, there are already signs of concern.

Although they managed to win the Wolves game despite a lackluster performance, the encounter with Spurs was far less forgiving. In the second half, Spurs made a strong comeback, resulting in a defeat for Erik ten Hag’s team, adding to their record of losses against top Premier League opponents in away matches.

While United conceded two goals, the main issue lies in their offensive performance. Marcus Rashford was positioned as the No. 9 in both matches, but the team’s attacks largely relied on the mistakes of the opposition. Rashford has expressed his dislike for playing as a striker in the past, and these recent games have not changed his stance on the matter.

This not only prevents him from utilizing his best attributes as an attacker but also has a negative impact on the team as a whole. Marcus Rashford possesses explosive attacking abilities, capable of delivering powerful shots even in tight spaces. He excels at bursting past defenders and is difficult to contain once he gains momentum.

He also incorporates occasional tricks in his gameplay, making him a challenging player to defend against when he’s in top form. However, playing in the center-forward role restricts these strengths. He finds himself grappling with stronger defenders who use physicality to obstruct his ball control.

Despite Rashford’s notable physical development since his debut, he isn’t a weak player. Yet, the art of holding up play involves more than just physicality—it requires years of practice as a natural striker. Gabriel Batistuta, for instance, excelled in this aspect despite being physically smaller than Rashford.

As a result, Rashford appears frustrated on the field, struggling to maintain possession for more than a few seconds. His preferred style involves receiving the ball wide, challenging fullbacks, and firing shots through the inside left channel. His gameplay relies on open spaces, and his limitations become apparent in congested central areas.

