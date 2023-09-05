Ranking The Worst Premier League Signings Of The Summer So Far This Season

The summer transfer window for Premier League clubs in 2023 has closed, but other European countries continue to operate their transfer markets. Manchester City has begun the season with a flawless record in the Premier League, winning all four of their opening games against Burnley, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, and Fulham.

Erling Haaland is currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, having scored six goals in four EPL matches. He netted a brace against Burnley on the opening day but was unable to find the net against Newcastle United. However, Haaland secured his first Premier League hat trick in a 5-1 victory over Fulham this season.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United, and Brighton Hove Albion have all made strong starts to the current season. Nevertheless, Manchester City remains the only Premier League team with a perfect four-win record.

In contrast, Manchester United has suffered two losses in their first four matches, but they received a significant boost with the return of their statement signing, Rasmus Højlund. Chelsea, on the other hand, has struggled to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino’s new direction in West London.

Now, considering these developments and delays, let’s delve into the central message of this article: a power ranking of the worst EPL signings of the summer for the current season.

1. Moises Caceido

The Ecuadorian defender has given away two careless goals in just three games, putting him under immense pressure whenever he steps onto the pitch for Chelsea.

2. Kai Havertz

Since his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest, the German player has been a significant disappointment to Arsenal fans.

3. Mason Mount

Watching the Englishman in a Manchester United shirt this season has been a nightmare for fans.

4. Andre Onana

The Cameroon international goalkeeper failed to make a single save in Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates.

5. Robert Sanchez

The Spanish goalkeeper has conceded five goals in his first four appearances for Chelsea this season, sparking speculation that former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy may be the better option.

