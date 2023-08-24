Ranking the Top Five Tacklers in the English Premier League This season.

In the English Premier League, the art of tackling holds a pivotal role in determining the outcome of matches and also influencing team’s tactical plans, without further ado, Below are the top five tacklers in the EPL;

1. Casemiro: The Manchester United midfielder reigns supreme as a premier tackler in the league. His Brazilian finesse shines not only in defensive support but also in executing vital tackles, blocks, and offensive contributions, the 30-year-old has a total of 6 tackles under his belt this season.

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka: This England international claims a spot as the second Man United representative on the list. His impeccable tackling prowess has rendered prominent wingers ineffective.

Earning him consistent presence in Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup, Wan-Bissaka’s 2 successful tackles this season exemplify his defensive prowess.

3. Declan Rice: Rice’s commendable tackling abilities secured him a move to the Gunners & has so far quickly established himself as an integral part, he has effectively executed 4 tackles this campaign.

4. Moises Caicedo: Despite a challenging debut. the Ecuadorian midfielder emerges as one of the league’s top tacklers. His prospects of adapting with the Blues team bode well for his tackling prowess. As of now, he has executed 2 crucial tackles.

5. Joan Palhinha: Completing the list is Fulham’s Portuguese midfielder, Joan Palhinha. With a quiet yet impactful approach, he contributes to ball recovery for his team. His efficient work in regaining possession shows the significance of his role in Fulham’s setup.

