Ranking The Most Valuable Leagues In The World

The Premier League is the most valuable league in the world, €10.48 Billion. Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the clubs with the most valuable squads in the premier league.

Haaland, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Odegaard, Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Guimaraes, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rasmus Hojlund, Josko Gvardiol, Tonali, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Mateo Kovacic and Diaby are among the most valuable players in the league right now.

Laliga is the second most valuable league, €4.67 Billion. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs with the most valuable squad in the league. Jude Bellingham, Aurelian Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Edouardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Militao, Alaba, Courtois, Vinicius Junior, Gavi, Araujo, Kounde, Raphinha, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie De Jong, Antoine Griezmann, De Paul and Yamal are among the most valuable players in the Laliga.

Serie A is the third most valuable league in the world, €4.52 Billion. Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are among the clubs with the most valuable squad in the league.

Bundesliga is the 4th most valuable league, €4.14 Billion. Ligue 1 ranks 5th on the list with €3.48 Billion.

