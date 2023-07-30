Ranking The Biggest Spenders This Summer In 2023/2024 Season

The Premier League are the biggest spenders in this summer transfer window. They have spent total of €1.34 billion on signing players this summer with Arsenal being the biggest spenders in the competition. The Gunners have spent a lot of money on bringing in new signings this summer including Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Timber. Ajax Midfielder Mohammed Kudus has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Liverpool are also among the biggest spenders in the premier league this summer. The Reds spent a lot of money on signing Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. Southampton star La has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Chelsea spent a lot of money on signing Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku. The two players have established themselves as first team starters at the club and are expected to put on an impressive display for the Blues next season.

Serie A are the second biggest spenders in this summer transfer window, €520.9 million while Ligue 1 are the third biggest spenders, €456 million.

Bundesliga are the 4th biggest spenders this summer, €448.2 million. Saudi Pro League are the 5th biggest spenders, €300.6 million while Laliga are the 6th biggest spenders, €249.8 million.

