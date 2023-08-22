Ranking the 7 best players since 2020

In the world of football, there are always new rising stars every year. However, deciding who the best player in the world is can often lead to never-ending debates among fans and analysts. To make things easier, we can assess player performance over a specific period objectively and thoroughly. This will help us determine which players have truly stood out from the rest during that time.

Since 2020, numerous international tournaments have been held, providing valuable insight into the performance of players representing their respective national teams. Without delay, let’s now explore the top seven players in the world during this period.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

In 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo remained one of the top players in the world. He scored 37 goals and provided seven assists in the 2019-20 season while playing for Juventus in all competitions. Not only did he win the Serie A title that year, but he also continued his impressive performance in the following season. Additionally, Ronaldo was awarded the Serie A Footballer of the Year title in 2020. Despite a somewhat disappointing season for the Italian giants in 2020-21, Ronaldo stood out as their best performer.

6. Haaland

Erling Haaland has been incredibly impressive in Europe since bursting onto the football scene in 2019 as a remarkable striker with RB Salzburg. In January 2020, he joined Borussia Dortmund, where he continued to improve and reach new levels of performance. During his time with Dortmund, Haaland scored an astonishing 86 goals and assisted in 23 more in 89 games across various competitions. After that, in the summer of 2022, he made a move to Manchester City as part of his professional journey.

5. De bruyne

In recent seasons, Kevin De Bruyne has proven himself to be one of the top midfielders of the 21st century. The legendary Belgian is a dominant presence in Manchester City’s midfield, known for his skills in creativity, vision, and technical ability.

De Bruyne has been instrumental in Manchester City’s accomplishments under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. Since 2020, he has contributed to the team’s success, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FA Cup, and one Champions League title.

4. Benzema

After Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, Karim Benzema became their main player. He did an amazing job leading the team until he left earlier this summer. Benzema played a crucial role in Real Madrid winning the La Liga title in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. He had an outstanding performance in the 2021-22 season, scoring 44 goals and assisting in 15 more as Real Madrid clinched both the La Liga and Champions League titles.

3. Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski stood out as Bayern Munich’s top performer during their victorious continental treble in the 2019-2020 season. He showcased his exceptional skills by scoring a remarkable 55 goals and assisting in 10 in 47 appearances across all competitions. This outstanding performance contributed to Bayern’s historic campaign.

Lewandowski was widely expected to win the Ballon d’Or in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award ceremony was canceled. However, he went on to claim the European Golden Shoe in the following two seasons, scoring 41 goals in the 2020-2021 Bundesliga campaign and 35 goals in the 2021-2022 season.

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a very eventful career since the beginning of 2020. After an impressive season with Barcelona in 2019-20, Messi continued his success by winning a record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or in 2021.

During the 2020-21 season, Messi scored an impressive 38 goals and contributed 14 assists in 47 matches across all competitions for Barcelona.

1. Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been an exceptional player ever since he burst onto the scene as a teenager with AS Monaco. Since 2020, many consider him to be the best footballer in the world. He has consistently impressed both for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team.

In the past three seasons, Mbappe has been honored as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year three times and has been the top scorer in the competition for the last four campaigns. Since 2020, he has also contributed to three Ligue 1 title wins. Additionally, he played a vital role in France’s triumph in the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

