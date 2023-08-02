Ranking The 10 Best Attacking Trios In Football History

When it comes to football, every team’s success ultimately depends on the skills of its players, especially when it comes to attacking. A well-coordinated trio can change the entire game with their lightning-fast moves and decisive passes. Over the years, football has seen some legendary trios who have mesmerized the world with their remarkable attacking prowess. Here are the top 10 best attacking trios in football history:

Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Luis Suarez

Knowns as the ‘MSN’, this trio led Barcelona FC to numerous trophies with their mesmerizing dribbling, unbelievable goals, and spectacular team-play.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema

Real Madrid’s ‘BBC’ trio led their team to four Champions League titles with their sheer pace and firepower. Cristiano Ronaldo alone scored an incredible 400 goals in 397 games with this trio.

Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o, and Lionel Messi

Before the arrival of ‘MSN’, this trio led Barcelona FC to two La Liga titles, a Champions League title, and a Spanish Super Cup, with their deadly skills, mesmerizing dribbling, and breathtaking teamwork.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s attacking trio, comprising of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah, was instrumental in helping the team reach the UEFA Champions League final in the 2017-2018 season. The trio scored a combined total of 91 goals during that period.﻿

Francesco Totti, Vincenzo Montella, and Gabrielle Baptistuta

AS Roma’s ‘Trigoria Trio’ created havoc in the Serie A with their unbelievable skills, telepathic understanding, and incredible goal-scoring abilities.

Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho

This trio led Brazil to their fifth World Cup triumph in 2002, with their incredible attacking skills, precision, and pace.

Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking trio, consisting of Neymar, Edinson Cavani, and Kylian Mbappe, was one of the most feared in football history. The trio scored a combined total of 87 goals in the 2017-2018 season, leading PSG to the Ligue 1 title.

Michael Owen, Emile Heskey, and Vladimir Smicer

Liverpool FC’s attacking trio in 2001, helped their team clinch the FA Cup, UEFA Cup, and League Cup with their lightning-fast counter-attacks, devastating skills, and blistering pace.

Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, and Robert Pires

This attacking trio’s magic guided Arsenal FC to two Premier League titles and helped them reach the Champions League final in 2006.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo

This trio led Manchester United to three consecutive Premier League titles and reached the final of the Champions League twice, with their exceptional attacking skills and tactical nous.

