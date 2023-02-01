This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rally Is Tomorrow But Nobody Has Engaged Me, Peter Obi Won’t Pick My Calls -Abdulrahaman Chindo Says

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Sokoto State, Abdulrahaman Chindo has threatened to boycott the party’s rally in Sokoto State tomorrow. According to Sahara Reporters, Mr Chindo made this threat in a voice note, where he complained bitterly over the conduct of affairs by Peter Obi and his vice, Datti in the state.

The Labour Party chairman claimed that Peter Obi has showed him no regard but went on to give an Igbo Christian money to coordinate the rally in his state. He said that even after reaching out to Datti to resolve the issue, the people they sent showed them that the rally can continue without their presence.

Expressing his disappointment, Abdulrahaman said,

“Rally is tomorrow but nobody has engaged me. What they did to me is very bad; they disregard me as party chairman. So they said they can do their stuff, they have done many states and will do same here. Since they have decided to use an Igbo man, someone who is not from North West, so let them continue. I have reached out to Vice President, he is not picking my calls, I have reached out to Peter Obi too; he is not picking my calls”.

