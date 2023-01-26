Raheem’s family posed no threat when Vandi shot – Inspector

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the ongoing trial of Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi, who is accused of killing her on Christmas Day in the Ajah region of Lagos State, Gbenga, the husband of deceased Lagos attorney Omobolanle Raheem, will provide testimony in court on Thursday (today).

At the Lagos State High Court’s resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday in Tafawa Balewa Square, our correspondent confirmed the development.

Inspector Ebimine Fiyegha, a second prosecution witness, testified in court during the proceedings that the deceased and her family were at peace when they were driven past that day of the incident.

Speaking to the court, Fiyegha claimed that neither he nor the general public were in danger from the vehicle driven by Raheem’s husband.

The testimony of the first witness, Inspector Matthew Ameh, was supported by his testimony before Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos State High Court.

The witness supported Ameh’s account of the shooting while being questioned by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

One woman was in the passenger seat, and a man was behind the wheel. I waved the car down, but it didn’t pull over. They went by me. I questioned why he wasn’t moving faster. He was flagged down by Ameh as well, but he continued on. Soon after, I heard a gunshot coming from behind me. I questioned Ameh, “What is happening? “

Fiyegha testified to the court that shortly after, a crowd gathered, swooped on Vandi, pulled him from a commercial minibus where he had been hiding, and then placed him in the deceased’s vehicle.

“I was looking into what was happening. To find out, I gave Vandi a call. What happened, Oga? I asked. “Wait, he said,” Fiyegha said.

When he called Vandi a few minutes later, he claimed that Vandi’s response was the same.

The witness said that when the family drove by, neither he nor the general public were in danger, in response to Onigbanjo’s inquiries.

He asked, “Was there any threat to the public as the Venza approached?”

“No, they were peaceful there,” the witness responded.

The witness, who had earlier admitted to carrying a gun, denied using it.

Adetokunbo Odutola, Vandi’s attorney, had earlier finished his cross-examination of Inspector Ameh, which had started on January 16.

Odutola questioned Ameh, who replied that the sound he had described in his earlier statement could have only been a gunshot.

“The sound of a bang is distinct from the sound of a gunshot.” According to Ameh, the sound of a gunshot differs from the sound of a tire burst.

Odutola’s cross-examination was concluded, and the trial was continued on Thursday.

