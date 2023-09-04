Rafiu Durosinmi Scores In FC Viktoria Plzeň’s Victory Over Bohemians Praha

Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi continued his impressive goal-scoring streak from the UEFA Europa League play-offs into the Czech First League. He opened his goal account to help Football Club Viktoria Plzeň secure a 2-0 home victory against Bohemians Praha 1905.

Durosinmi, who arrived on loan from MFK Karviná, has consistently found the back of the net, making a significant contribution to Football Club Viktoria Plzeň’s excellent form. After securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League, Football Club Viktoria Plzeň turned their attention back to the domestic league. They aimed to earn maximum points in their home match against Bohemians Praha 1905 on Matchday 7.

Bohemians Praha 1905, who had struggled and managed to win their first game in three matches on Matchday 6, hoped to build on their newfound form when facing Football Club Viktoria Plzeň away on Matchday 7.

Rafiu Durosinmi, the Nigerian striker in great form, opened the scoring in the 9th minute. His goal boosted Football Club Viktoria Plzeň’s confidence, and they added a second goal in the 45th minute to lead 2-0 at halftime. The second half saw both teams in an intense battle, but the two first-half goals were enough for Football Club Viktoria Plzeň to secure all three points in the match.

