NEWS

Radda appoints former Kano deputy governor as SSG

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read

EX-DEPUTY GOVERNOR ABDULLAHI GARBA, GOVERNOR DIKKO RADDA

Governor Dikko Radda has appointed ex-Deputy Governor Abdullahi Garba as secretary to the state government.

A statement by Mr Radda’s chief press secretary on Monday, Ibrahim Kaula, said Mr Abdullahi would replace Ahmed Dangiwa, who was nominated as a minister.

“The appointment is with immediate effect; Abdullahi is expected to bring on board his vast wealth of experience as a technocrat. His contributions to the development and growth of the state, while serving as deputy to former governor Ibrahim Shema, remain unmatched,” Mr Radda said.

The new SSG had served as Katsina’s attorney general and commissioner for justice from 2003 to 2009 and later as education commissioner.

He is currently the pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina. 

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If Tinubu Orders Me & My Men To Go To Niger, We Will Go & Return Triumphantly -Asari Dokubo

46 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines:Ekpa, Others Using Sit-At-Home To Make Money–Abaribe; Makinde, NLC, TUC End Feud

12 mins ago

Take Your Pick, Invalid Nomination, Forged Certificate, Criminal Forfeiture–Oseloka Obaze Tells APC

14 mins ago

Reactions As Former Gov Willie Obiano Celebrates Himself As He Clocks 68 Years On Earth Today(Photo)

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button