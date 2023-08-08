Radda appoints former Kano deputy governor as SSG

Governor Dikko Radda has appointed ex-Deputy Governor Abdullahi Garba as secretary to the state government.

A statement by Mr Radda’s chief press secretary on Monday, Ibrahim Kaula, said Mr Abdullahi would replace Ahmed Dangiwa, who was nominated as a minister.

“The appointment is with immediate effect; Abdullahi is expected to bring on board his vast wealth of experience as a technocrat. His contributions to the development and growth of the state, while serving as deputy to former governor Ibrahim Shema, remain unmatched,” Mr Radda said.

The new SSG had served as Katsina’s attorney general and commissioner for justice from 2003 to 2009 and later as education commissioner.

He is currently the pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina.

(NAN)