Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Pictured Together With An APC Gov, Dikko Radda Of Katsina State Today (Photo)

The former Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has been pictured together with the executive Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is one of the most respected and revered politicians in the northern region of Nigeria. He lost the presidential election to the standard flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said; “I also paid a courtesy call on His Excellency, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda @dikko_radda, the Governor of Katsina State, at the Katsina State Government House. – RMK”

The recent post by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

