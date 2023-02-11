Rabiu Kwankwaso claims Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential victory depends on merger with NNPP

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has declared that the only way the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, can have a chance of winning the 2023 presidential election is to merge with the NNPP. Kwankwaso made this statement during an appearance on Channels TV’s “The 2023 Verdict”. When asked about Obi’s chances based on the various polls conducted, Kwankwaso stated that the Labour Party’s only opportunity for success is for them to join forces with the NNPP.

In reaction to the polls, Kwankwaso questioned how one of the polls could give him a mere 6% in the North-West region, claiming that even a mad man would know that he has more than 60% support in that area. He also claimed that the NNPP has “locked down Nigeria” and cited an endorsement he received from the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria in northern Nigeria.

Kwankwaso dismissed the polls so far conducted, stating that 90% of voters do not have any knowledge of Twitter or social media. He also mentioned that he is well-known and respected in the North-West region, and that his party, the NNPP, is capable of winning the presidential election.

In conclusion, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s comments on Peter Obi’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential election have sparked a heated discussion, with many political observers closely watching to see if a merger between the NNPP and the Labour Party will take place.

