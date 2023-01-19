Quotes Peter Obi Dropped In Kaduna That Can Be Considered For Good Governance

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The Build Up to the general election in February has Been fascinating as presidential candidates have engaged in rigorous activities to ensure they are considered ahead of their counterparts

There are over 15 people from different political parties vying for the biggest seat in Nigeria but going by campaigns that have been conducted so far, the favorites remain the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential aspirant, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The above candidates have all staged various rallies and have also dropped different quotes that should be considered as well going into the presidential election but this article is based on the recent outing of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi

The former governor of Anambra state was in Kaduna on Wednesday where he held a presidential rally. However, before moving down to the rally, He held a meeting with Academics in the state where he dropped three quotes that I think are reasonable and should be considered by Nigerians

In this article, I present to you three quotes from Peter obi from his town hall meeting with Academics in Kaduna

1. Education is the Engine of Growth: Peter Obi made this statement while stating the importance of Education to academics. In his words, he said if Education is fully invested in, a nation is bound to experience massive growth in all spheres

2. Unexamined Life is not Worth Living: The former governor of Anambra state made this statement while speaking about the Side effect of Education in a country. In his words it will lead to a high rate of Out of school children, Poverty, thereby leading to an unexamined Life. “A life which is not worth living. A life that cannot be emulated. A careless life ” he said

3. The crisis we experience today is due to those we abandoned yesterday: The labor party presidential aspirant made the statement while referring to the instability in the educational, security, and economic sectors. He said the nation is experiencing setbacks in all the aforementioned because cognizance is not paid to those things that matter. In his words, he said those people that are thrown into abject poverty, denied quality education and better life, will in return turn into miscreants and vagabonds and torment the peaceful existence of the society

What are your thoughts on his words?

Bodeblogs (

)