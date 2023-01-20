This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Quotes From Tinubu’s Meeting With Construction Industry In Abuja

It is no gainsaying that The Build Up to the general election has been fascinating as presidential candidates have been engaging in rigorous political activities such as rallies, grassroots mobilization and sensitization, and even town hall meetings to ensure they convince citizens to vote for them

Furthermore, all the presidential candidates have been doing very well, but the work rate of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential aspirant, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso stand out

However, many of the candidates have held various rallies and town hall meetings and have also made different quotes and wise sayings that can be considered going into the presidential election

It would be recalled that Bodeblogs had earlier come up with Quotes from the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi but this article is based on the recent outing of the All Progressive Congress presidential aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos state, on Thursday, was in Abuja to hold a meeting with the Federation Of Construction Industry In Nigeria (FOCI).

During the meeting, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dropped some quotes

In This article, I present to you Two quotes from Asiwaju’s Latest outing that should be considered for good Governance

1. If Good people run away from politics, they will be forced to obey the law of the foolish: The former governor of Lagos state made this claim while stating the importance of getting involved in politics. When people who are competent run away from the government, they will be forced to be subject to the authority of the unwise

2. If we fail to invest in the lives of these children and we take our children overseas to study. They will grow up to become threats to our security and investments: Tinubu while speaking on how investment and security can be strengthened said it begins with taking good care of the children of the poor. He said if they are neglected, they will hurt the peace of society in return

